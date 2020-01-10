WATCH: Cricket Player Hit in the Crotch 3 TIMES in 1 Game

British Cricket Player gets hit in the testicles.

WATCH: Cricket Player Hit in the Crotch 3 TIMES in 1 Game

Mark Chapman: "The perfect storm of being hit in the knackers while wearing a microphone."
Brian Baker
Jan. 10, 2020

 

(Screen Capture: Twitter.com/MarkChapman)

Odds of winning the lottery: 1 in 302.6 million

Odds of getting struck by lightning: 1 in 700,000

Odds of getting hit in the nuts a total of three times in the same game of cricket: We have no earthly idea, but it happened, and we cherish the Gods of crushed testicles for ensuring that the moment was captured on video. 

Here's what you need to know about this emotionally poignant moment in British athletics:

Fact 1: A British cricket player was hit in the testicles by a pitch.

Fact 2: A British cricket player was hit in the testicles by a pitch once again.

Fact 3: A British cricket player was hit in the testicles by a pitch yet AGAIN.

Conclusion: That pitcher either has an extraordinarily bad aim or extraordinarily fabulous aim. Spectators at the event and video viewers around the world are leaning towards the latter. Your conclusion is subjective. It all depends on whether or not you were the guy who had his gonads crushed into a fine putty.

Medical professionals have yet to advise on the post-crush condition of the player's testicles. The family thanks you for your prayers and laughter at his expense.

Hammer and Nigel now encourage you to cherish the ball-crushing moment with us (multiple viewings advised).

Spoiler alert: Video contains tremendous screams of agonizing pain:

